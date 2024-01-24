First Dengue Case in 2024 Confirmed in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The first case of dengue fever has been confirmed in Puerto Vallarta. The infected individual hails from El Ranchito, a local community, and Jaime Álvarez Zayas, the head of the eighth health region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, made the announcement.

The confirmation of this case comes on the heels of the results from the Second Epidemiological Week of the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference. According to Álvarez Zayas, "The federal National Epidemiological Surveillance System, at the end of epidemiological week two, reports a confirmed case in Puerto Vallarta. This was in El . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.