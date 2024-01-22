Mexico Anticipates Surge in Tourism with Mayan Train Project and Other Initiatives

Mexico City, Mexico – The Mexican government projects a significant increase in international tourism for 2024, expecting over 42 million visitors and revenue surpassing 32 billion dollars (approximately 29.39 billion euros). This optimistic forecast, exceeding the 38.3 million visitors and 28 billion dollars (25.716 million euros) generated in 2023, comes in the wake of the recent opening of the first three sections of the Mayan Train last December, and the upcoming completion of the project by the end of February.
Miguel Torruco, Mexico's Secretary of Tourism, announced these expectations during a press conference at . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks Second in Mexico for the City Where Citizens Feel the Safest Puerto Vallarta has earned the distinction of being ranked as the second safest city in the country based on the perception of its citizens, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The findings were published in the National Urban Public Safety Survey, which was conducted from November 27 to…
- Crocodile Population Grows in the tourist zones of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Residents, tourists, and merchants have become alarmed at the number of crocodiles residing in the central Cuale River. These reptiles, first spotted a couple of years ago at the river's mouth, have now established their habitat in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, causing considerable concern among those frequenting the boardwalk, the…
- Puerto Vallarta Experiences Surge in Tourism Amid Harsh Winter in North America Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the winter chill grips North America, Puerto Vallarta, a renowned Mexican beach destination, is witnessing a significant influx of foreign tourists seeking refuge from the cold. Christian Preciado Cázares, the director of Tourism and Economic Development in Puerto Vallarta, has reported an estimated arrival of 90 thousand tourists from the…
- Puebla International Airport Suspends Operations Due to Volcano Ashfall The Puebla International Airport, situated in Huejotzingo, found itself grappling with an unforeseen challenge as it suspended its operations on Monday, January 15, owing to ashfall from the active Popocatépetl volcano. In an official statement delivered via social media, the airline VivaAerobus, utilizing its Twitter account, apprised travelers of the disruption. They cited the presence…
- Puerto Vallarta to Receive 101 New Buses to Revamp Public Transportation Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - The Secretary of Transportation Jalisco, Diego Monraz Villaseñor, has announced a significant boost to the city's public transportation system with the arrival of 101 new buses. Of these, 25 buses are set to enter circulation in the coming week, signaling the beginning of a long-awaited transformation in the region's public transit.…
- Mexico’s Vacation Home Market Sees Decline in Sales Amid Construction Slowdown In 2023, the vacation home market in Mexico experienced a notable decrease in sales due to a combination of high demand and a slowdown in construction. According to Gene Towle, general director of the consulting firm Softec, approximately 15,399 vacation homes and apartments were sold across the country's 15 main markets last year, marking a…
- Madonnari 2024 International Festival to Celebrate Art and Culture in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is set to host the Madonnari 2024 International Festival, a vibrant cultural event aimed at showcasing the artistic talent of the region and beyond. Scheduled for February 9-11, the festival will take place at the Plaza de Armas, a central and iconic location in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. Organized in collaboration…
- Police Officer and Resident Poisoned in Puerto Vallarta Amidst Animal Poisoning Incident Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A police officer and a resident of the Nuevo Ixtapa subdivision in Puerto Vallarta fell victim to poisoning, closely following the poisoning of several animals in the vicinity. The shocking incident unfolded on Arbol de Corral Street, situated between Acacias and Guayacán, within the Nuevo Ixtapa subdivision. Local authorities were alerted…
- Puerto Vallarta Police Caught Up in Another Alleged Abuse Scandal (VIDEO) Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A disturbing incident involving members of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Directorate has sparked public outcry after a video surfaced showing the alleged mistreatment of a young man by local police officers. The incident reportedly took place within the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA). A 16-second video, which has been circulating on…
- Members of Raben Recover Deceased Baby Whale in Banderas Bay Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Members of the Entangled Whale Assistance Network (Raben), in collaboration with the civil association Ecology and Conservation of Whales (Ecobac), recently undertook a delicate rescue operation to aid a stranded baby whale in Banderas Bay. This incident unfolded in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, a municipality adjacent to Puerto Vallarta, capturing the…