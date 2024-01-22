Mexico Anticipates Surge in Tourism with Mayan Train Project and Other Initiatives

Mexico City, Mexico – The Mexican government projects a significant increase in international tourism for 2024, expecting over 42 million visitors and revenue surpassing 32 billion dollars (approximately 29.39 billion euros). This optimistic forecast, exceeding the 38.3 million visitors and 28 billion dollars (25.716 million euros) generated in 2023, comes in the wake of the recent opening of the first three sections of the Mayan Train last December, and the upcoming completion of the project by the end of February.

Miguel Torruco, Mexico's Secretary of Tourism, announced these expectations during a press conference at . . .

