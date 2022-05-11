First storm of the Pacific Hurrican season could form on Friday 13th

The first tropical cyclone of the 2022 season could reach the Pacific Ocean this weekend, between Friday the 13th and Sunday the 15th, as announced by Alejandra Méndez Girón, the general coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN). If the cyclone forms, it will be named Agatha.
Likewise, the coordinator revealed that there are favorable conditions for the system to reach the named Tropical Storm category, due to the fact that seawater temperatures in the area will be above 30 degrees Celsius.
He also revealed that the Intertropical Convergence Zone is registering low-pressure nuclei with great activity and according to the forecast, the system will be able to register wind gusts of up to 116 kilometers per hour next Sunday, May 15.
A cyclone is an abnormal concentration of clouds that revolves around a center of low atmospheric pressure, and whose converging winds rotate counterclockwise at high speeds. Its main damages are due to the discharge of rain, wind, waves, and storm surge.
Now the National Meteorological Service (SMN) has warned that the first tropical cyclone of the 2022 season could reach the Pacific Ocean between next Friday, May 13, and Sunday, May 15.
On May 9, 2021, Tropical storm Andrés became the earliest named storm on record for the Pacific hurricane season.
