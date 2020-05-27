First Tropical Depression of the season likely to form this weekend off the Mexican Coast

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a

few hundred miles south of the coasts of southern Mexico,

Guatemala, and El Salvador are associated with a trough of low

pressure.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual

development of this system and a tropical depression is likely to

form late this week or over the weekend while it drifts generally

northward.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

If the tropical depression forms, the first named storm of the season will be Amanda.

Mexico’s National Water Commission said there will probably be 15 to 18 named storms and hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific, compared to the long-term average of 15.

