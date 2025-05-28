Food Waste in Mexico: Millions Go Hungry as 13.4 Million Tons Are Discarded Annually

While 23.4 million Mexicans face food insecurity, 13.4 million tons of perfectly good food head to landfills each year; explore how leaders tackle food waste in Mexico.

Millions of Mexicans struggle to secure their next meal even as the nation discards 13.4 million tons of food each year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme Food Waste Index 2024. That figure places Mexico just behind the United States as North America’s second-largest food-wasting nation. This gap between need and excess persists because economic uncertainty, supply-chain snags, and limited redistribution channels push both . . .



Trending News on PVDN

  • highwayPuerto Vallarta Connector Reduces Travel Time to 25 Minutes from Bucerías Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Entronque Vallarta, part of the Vía Corta Guadalajara–Puerto Vallarta project almost completed, links Bucerías and central Puerto Vallarta in just 25 minutes, easing congestion, cutting emissions and boosting tourism connectivity. Thanks to the Entronque Vallarta—part of the Vía Corta Guadalajara–Puerto Vallarta project—the trip between Bahía de Banderas in Nayarit and…
  • National-Hurricane-CenterNOAA Warns First Storm of Pacific Hurricane Season 2025 to Form Tonight Off Mexico Coast Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - NOAA says the first storm Pacific hurricane season 2025 may form tonight off Mexico’s southern coast as showers and thunderstorms organize in favorable conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its first formal alert on Tuesday evening for what could become the inaugural named storm of the Eastern Pacific’s…
  • earthquake5.8 earthquake off coast of Jalisco; No damage reported Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the Jalisco coast on May 27, 2025, was not felt in the city, with no damage reported by civil protection authorities. On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 3:59 p.m., a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Jalisco, located approximately 359.7 km west of La Cruz de…
  • pesoStrongest Mexican Peso Since 2024 Reflects Dollar Weakness Amid Trade War The strongest Mexican peso close since September 17, 2024, at 19.2398 per dollar underscores the US–China trade war’s impact on currency markets, driving a 2.30% weekly gain. The Mexican peso closed the week at its strongest level since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, rallying 2.30% as traders responded to a softer dollar amid ongoing US–China…
  • 90 hurricaneConagua Warns of 90 % Chance for First Hurricane of the Season in Eastern Pacific Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Conagua reports an 90 % chance for the first hurricane of the season to form south of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Oaxaca next week, prompting heavy rain forecasts and safety alerts. The National Water Commission (Conagua) raised the alarm on Saturday when it reported that the potential for the formation of the…
  • cjngJalisco Cartel commits the majority of homicides in Mexico Data reveal the Jalisco Cartel’s homicide monopoly gripping Mexico: CJNG now claims 77% of all cartel-related murders since 2017, reshaping the nation’s violence map. A decade ago, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) set out on a ruthless drive to seize territory and export markets. Today, it stands as a self-styled “war machine” that dominates…
  • Fire-destroys-towers-in-the-beach-area-of-__La-Cruz-de-HuanacaxtleFire At Punta Esmeralda Condominiums, Forcing Evacuations in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - An out-of-control grass fire in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle burned palapas at Punta Esmeralda condos, forced evacuations within a 200 m radius and caused damage to multiple towers and nearby homes. La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Riviera Nayarit (Wednesday, May 21, 2025) — A rapidly spreading grass fire in a vacant lot…
  • visit mexicoMoving to Mexico: The Ultimate Guide for American Expats (Chapter 5 – Make a Serious Research Trip) Maybe you already know where you want to move in Mexico because you have vacationed there many times. But the question you need to ask yourself: how is life different from small vacations or winters as a tourist different from year-round living. You might be surprised. Living in Mexico and being a lifelong vacationer in…
  • fires puerto vallartaPuerto Vallarta air quality takes hit from regional fires Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Fires around the Bay drive Puerto Vallarta air quality into ‘unsatisfactory’ territory, exceeding 130 IMECAs and prompting health warnings amid smoke lingering for weeks. Smoke from weekend forest fires in the hills surrounding the Bay has pushed Puerto Vallarta’s air quality into the “unsatisfactory” zone. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, advisor…
  • forest firesChimo Wildfire Response Intensifies as Conafor Battles Illegal Blaze Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Chimo wildfire response intensifies as Conafor deploys brigades to contain a three-day illegal burn in Cabo Corrientes under strict NOM-015 regulations. Chimo, Cabo Corrientes — The fight against the flames continues in the town of Chimo, where two brigades from the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) have battled an out-of-control fire for…
Scroll to Top