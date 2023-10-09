Forecasters Warn of Dangers for Puerto Vallarta Ahead of Hurricane Lidia; Hurrican Warning Issued

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN), the official climate source of the Government of Mexico, has announced that tropical storm "Lidia" is set to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane by 06:00 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10. The storm is predicted to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by 6:00 p.m. the same day. With its forecasted trajectory poised to affect parts of Nayarit and Jalisco, experts are concerned about potential risks for Puerto Vallarta.
Puerto Vallarta has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning until further notice.
According to . . .
