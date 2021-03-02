Foreigners took almost 10% of the vaccines available in Puerto Vallarta

Foreigners in Puerto Vallarta, and those who carried out vaccination tourism in Puerto Vallarta, took almost 10% of the COVID-19 vaccines for seniors in the city.

According to the head of the Eighth Health Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, Vladimir Atilano Barraza, during the vaccination period that took place from Thursday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28, there were 21,401 doses of vaccine administered.

With the 21,401 doses applied, just over 90 percent were applied to Vallarta residents over 60 years of age, and the rest among the vacationing and part-time residence, mostly foreigners living seasonally in Puerto Vallarta.

There were also so-called Vaccine Tourists, people from other parts of the state, and throughout Mexico, who came to the city with the hopes of being vaccinated.

People continue to visit city hospitals in search of the Covid 19 vaccine because they were unable to attend the four-day vaccination schedule, however, the remaining doses available in the city are reserved for healthcare workers.

Atilano Barraza called the vaccination day successful but acknowledged that there were people from other destinations who took advantage of the vaccine.

Inhabitants of the neighboring state of Nayarit, or of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, also came during the vaccination day to be immunized.

Former Governor Alberto Cárdenas Jiménez was one of those people who traveled to Puerto Vallarta only to receive the vaccine that was meant for the residence of the city.

According to the 2020 Population Census of the Inegi, in Puerto Vallarta, there are 291,839 people, of which 9.7% are adults over 60 years of age, that is, just over 28,300 Mexican citizens over the age of 60 in the city.

It is estimated that the foreign population living in Puerto Vallarta seasonally, especially in the winter, is about 5,000, mostly older adults, mainly from the United States and Canada.

Between Vallartans and foreigners, there would be more than 33,000 people over the age of 60, plus those who came from other destinations in the state and the country (vaccination tourism), meaning 34,000 people seeking vaccination from only 21,450 doses that arrived in Puerto Vallarta.

With each full vaccination requiring two doses, there was only enough vaccine to fully vaccinate 11,225 people.

The United States has fully vaccinated 8% of their population while Mexico has fully vaccinated less than 1% of their population.