Forget the toilet paper, beer is the panic buying choice in Mexico

After the federal government decreed a state of emergency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the temporary suspension of non-essential activities and services was announced, so that beer production in Mexico will stop, at least until April 30.

The president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry ( Canacintra ), Enoch Castellanos, announced the closure of beer plants nationwide.

“Beer production stopped because it is not an essential necessity,” he acknowledged.

However, he explained that there are beer and alcoholic beverages in stock in sufficient inventories to cover the demand for a month, but there are some places where the sale of these is restricted by state or municipal resolutions.

The agreement establishing extraordinary actions to address the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus does not include the manufacture of beer or alcoholic beverages, explained the leader of the industrialists. The government declared only the manufacturing of food and non-alcoholic beverages are considered essential in the food and beverage supply.

The news fell like a bomb to the population that was already sheltered in their homes, and soon supermarkets and convenience stores were filled with consumers who, far from looking for food, were only interested in alcoholic beverages.

High demand reached the point where large and small stores had to limit the amount their customers could purchase.