Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico during day of violence

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The city of Matamoros, in Tamaulipas, was the scene of multiple acts of violence, among which there were at least two armed confrontations, as reported by the state’s Secretary of Public Security (SSP).

During that time, four people from the United States ( USA ) were attacked and kidnapped by an armed commando and their whereabouts are unknown.

The facts were confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) through Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division of the agency.

According to the report offered by the US authorities, on March 3, four US citizens crossed into Matamoros aboard a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

Shortly after arriving in Mexico, a group of armed men shot at the passengers of the van. Subsequently, they forced them to get out of the vehicle and put them in another unit, which they fled.

Both the FBI and other federal agencies and Mexican police personnel began a joint investigation. In addition, the FBI issued a statement, through the Embassy and Consulates of the United States in Mexico, to request the help of the public, so that it is possible to identify those responsible for these acts.

Likewise, the FBI announced a reward of 50,000 dollars in exchange for information that would ensure the return of the victims to their homes, or that would help capture the alleged attackers.

The San Antonio Division of the FBI made its telephone line (210-225-6741) available to people for anyone who has information regarding this case. It is also possible to provide information online through the https://tips.fbi.gov website. Individuals providing information may remain anonymous.

A statement from the SSP limited itself to confirm that there were “two armed incidents between unidentified civilians” and regretted the loss of human life, as well as the injuries caused by the events, although the number of victims was not detailed.

“The general population is recommended to stay at home so as not to expose themselves to risks, asking parents and teachers if possible to avoid sending their children to school,” the agency shared in a brief bulletin via social networks.

After the clashes reported in the border city, local residents shared images and videos on digital platforms that, among other things, showed the moment in which a group of at least four armed individuals dragged, through the street and in broad daylight, the bodies of two people to load them into a white pick-up truck.

The vehicle was parked in the middle of the road, so while the alleged hitmen maneuvered to take the bodies with them—it is unknown if the victims were alive at the time this occurred—other cars were driving around them.

The US Consulate issued an alert to recommend citizens not to travel to Tamaulipas, since the entity is classified at level 4, which indicates that the border state cannot be visited as long as there is a notice from the Department of State.

“The Consulate of the United States in Matamoros has received reports of police activity occurring in the vicinity of Calle Primavera and Lauro Villa in relation to a shooting. Media reports indicate that one person has been killed,” the statement detailed.

