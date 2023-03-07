VACATION RENTALS

Americans kidnapped in Mexico are located; two found dead

March 7, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, announced that the four people from the United States who were kidnapped on Friday, March 3 in Matamoros, have been located. It was reported that two of them were located alive and the other two were found dead . . .

