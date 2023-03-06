Puerto Vallarta prepares for the massive arrival of tourists during Holy Week

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Less than a month before the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter, the tourism sector is already preparing for the massive arrival of visitors who are confident that it will be similar to that registered a year ago, which was between 85 to 90 percent occupancy.

In this regard, Juan Pablo Martínez Torres, president of Coparmex, stated that for the massive arrival of tourists, the sector is preparing, above all, to offer the attention that characterizes this tourist destination, despite the personnel deficit that still persists in the city.

“Very important dates are coming up for Puerto Vallarta in terms of attracting tourists and, above all, the income that the tourist destination may have, and in this sense, businessmen in Puerto Vallarta are more focused on giving tourists the treatment they deserve, by having all our staff trained, offering that type of experience to tourists and above all that kind and humane treatment that we Vallartans have always distinguished ourselves from,” he said.

After Puerto Vallarta was the tourist destination with the highest occupancy at the beginning of this year and, according to the tourism sector, this trend will continue thanks to the attention and effort of the sector itself in the city. Anticipating the high occupancy percentages for the next holiday period.

The Easter holiday week is Puerto Vallarta’s most important week of the year and marks the end of the ‘high season’ or period of snowbirds who arrive in Puerto Vallarta for the winter months.

