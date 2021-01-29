Four cases of the South African COVID-19 are located in Jalisco

In his message about the extension of the emergency button until February 12, the governor of Jalisco announced that a study coordinated by the University of Guadalajara locating four cases of the “E484K” variant of COVID-19, known as the South African variant or Brazilian.

The studies carried out are in the preliminary phase and the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (Indre) has already been informed to carry out a more in-depth study and learn about the effects that these cases could have on the development of the pandemic.

“This is not a minor matter, this variant has an effect on the transmissibility of the virus, that is, it can be more contagious, it can also have an effect on the severity of patients and of course it can have an effect on the efficacy of the vaccine”, said the governor in his message.

Therefore, the governor was emphatic in stating that more detailed studies are necessary to provide more information.