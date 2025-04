Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — A four-month-old baby was reportedly abandoned by his mother on Monday morning in the La Primavera neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta. According to neighbors, a woman allegedly left the infant, wrapped in blankets, on the corner of Cedro and Camino a Playa Grande. Concerned residents were drawn to the scene by the sound of the baby’s cries and promptly contacted authorities via the 911 emergency line.