From Market to Plate: Puerto Vallarta’s Gastronomic Event Shines Spotlight on Local Ingredients

The second installment of the gastronomic affair "Sabor en Competencia" is slated to grace Puerto Vallarta on March 15, aiming to spotlight municipal markets and their array of offerings. Unlike its debut at the Emiliano Zapata market last year, this year's edition will unfold at Parque Hidalgo, playing host to seven anticipated restaurant contenders.

