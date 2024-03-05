Game, Set, Match: Celebrating Inclusivity at the GLTA Coconutz Puerto Vallarta 2024

The Coconutz Puerto Vallarta 2024 tournament, a prominent event under the umbrella of the Gay Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA), will make its debut in Mexico, highlighting the organization's expansive global community that encompasses over 20,000 members worldwide. This tournament represents a pivotal addition to the GLTA World Tour, connecting various continents such as Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, and South America, enhancing its international footprint.

