Government of Mexico prepares evacuation of citizens in Peru

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that Mexico is seeking to repatriate citizens who are currently in Peru.

Through his Twitter account, the foreign minister explained that “(we are) in communication with various groups of Mexicans in Peru. Organizing support for food and assistance. Coordinating efforts to speed up their return to Mexico”.

Pablo Monroy, Mexico’s ambassador to Peru, recalled the emergency telephone numbers, as well as asked Mexicans who are in the country to register to be aware of their situation.

“The mobile number for emergencies of the Embassy of Mexico in Peru is +51 987 569 404. They can also write to [email protected] and those who are in Peru can register (on the website) to find out their situation and location,” he explained.

The announcement was made after the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days, derived from the political crisis in the country and which has caused the death of at least five people, according to local media.

Dina Boluarte advances elections and declares a state of emergency

The new president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, announced this December 12 at dawn that she would propose to advance the elections to 2024 after thousands of protesters took to the streets again in different cities of Peru on Sunday to demand her resignation and schedule elections in order to replace her and Congress. At least two people were reported dead during the weekend protests.

In a televised speech, Boluarte made a concession to the protesters, saying she would propose to parliament to move the elections forward to April 2024. The announcement was a drastic departure from her previous statements that she should be able to serve the three-and-a-half-year term of office.

In her message to the nation, she also declared a state of emergency in areas on the outskirts of Lima where protests have been incredibly violent.

The protests that are shaking Peru were unleashed after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, although they do not necessarily show solidarity with the former president. The protesters reflect the fed up of the people before the constant changes of presidents and a Congress that seems only to defend its interests.

Scattered protests across the country have continued for days. They have included road closures that left people stranded for hours.

On Saturday in Andahuaylas, 16 people received treatment at a hospital for concussions, including one in serious condition.

Boluarte has called for national unity so that the country can heal from the latest turmoil. But many of those who took to the streets in support of Castillo branded her a “traitor.”

“The life of no Peruvian deserves to be sacrificed for political interests,” Boluarte tweeted hours before her message to the nation. “I express my condolences for the death of a citizen in Andahuaylas. I reiterate my call for dialogue and to put an end to violence”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered again on Sunday in front of the legislative palace in Lima. Dozens of police in riot gear used tear gas on the crowd as lawmakers began a session inside the compound. Police also chased and beat protesters who were fleeing the scene amid clouds of gas.

Peru has had six presidents in the past six years, including three in a single week in 2020, when Congress exercised its impeachment powers.

The power struggle in the country has continued at a time when the Andean region and its thousands of small farms are struggling to survive the worst drought in half a century. The country of more than 33 million people is also going through the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, after registering some 4.3 million cases and 217,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

