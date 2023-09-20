Health Officials in Puerto Vallarta Urge Return to Face Mask Usage as Covid-19 Cases Rise in Region

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Health officials are ringing the alarm bells as an uptick in COVID-19 cases has been recorded in the Eighth Health Region, where Puerto Vallarta is located. In response to the growing concern, the director of the VIII Health Region has recommended reinstating face mask usage in closed environments. He also emphasized the importance of constant hand washing, a precautionary measure that "should never have been left.”
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.