Health Officials in Puerto Vallarta Urge Return to Face Mask Usage as Covid-19 Cases Rise in Region

September 20, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Health officials are ringing the alarm bells as an uptick in COVID-19 cases has been recorded in the Eighth Health Region, where Puerto Vallarta is located. In response to the growing concern, the director of the VIII Health Region has recommended reinstating face mask usage in closed environments. He also emphasized the importance of constant hand washing, a precautionary measure that "should never have been left.”

