Puerto Vallarta Observes National Civil Protection Day With Earthquake Drills

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – As part of the National Civil Protection Day on September 19, the second national drill of the year was conducted with two different earthquake scenarios. The exercise included a 7.2-magnitude earthquake with a hypocenter northeast of Chapala and an 8.0-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Acapulco.

The regional command of the State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit orchestrated the entire exercise based on the 7.2-magnitude quake, envisioning a depth of 15 km and a hypocenter in the Sierra del Travesaño, 10 kilometers northwest of Chapala.

