Puerto Vallarta Achieves Six Blue Flag Distinctions for 2023-2024 Season

PUERTO VALLARTA - In a notable step toward environmental preservation, Puerto Vallarta, the picturesque beach city on the Mexican Pacific coast, proudly announces securing six Blue Flag Distinctions for the 2023-2024 season, reinforcing the region's commitment to the sustainable management of its beaches.
The Blue Flag Distinction is a sought-after accolade that denotes a beach's quality, safety, and commitment to environmental protection. This recognition re-establishes Puerto Vallarta's eminent position as a Blue Flag beach destination.
