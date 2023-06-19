Study reveals that there are 175 criminal organizations in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In an alarming revelation of an unprecedented crime crisis, a recent study by AC Consultores uncovers the deeply entrenched reach of organized crime throughout Mexico. The study, an amalgamation of data gathered over six months from federal and state prosecutors, as well as documents hacked from the Sedena by the Guacamaya collective, sheds light on the pervasive grip of criminal organizations across the country.
Data reveals an alarming footprint of violence encompassing 1,488 out of 2,471 municipalities across Mexico, from the farthest corners of Chiapas to Querétaro, fuelled by various criminal organizations. The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel are the most prevalent, operating in 28 and 24 states respectively.
Among other significant organizations, the Gulf Cartel has been detected in 10 states, the Northeast Cartel in eight, La Familia Michoacana in seven, Los Zetas in six, The Templars in five, and Los Chapitos in four. “Minor” organizations such as the Beltrán Leyva, the Caborca Cartel, Los Talibanes, Los Rojos, Los Salazar, and Los Viagras each operate in three states.
This month alone, Mexico was jolted by a surge of 971 intentional homicides, a staggering average of 80.9 per day, contributing to over 158,000 violent deaths nationwide.
According to the study, there are 175 active criminal organizations across Mexico. The Jalisco Cartel operates in 427 municipalities, with Los Zetas following closely in 411, and the Sinaloa Cartel operating in 293. Other organizations have significant presences ranging between 20 and 50 municipalities, including Los Chapitos, Los Salazar, Los Guerreros Unidos, Los Rojos, and La Línea.
Geographically, the Sinaloa Cartel reigns over an expansive territory of 674,000 square kilometers, followed by the Jalisco Cartel covering 477,000 square kilometers. These criminal enterprises exert their influence over vast populations, with the Jalisco Cartel operating in regions inhabited by 55 million people, and the Sinaloa Cartel in areas home to 36 million people.
Mexico City stands out as a criminal hub, hosting 216% more organizations than the rest of the country. The capital’s most prominent criminal organizations include La Unión Tepito, La Fuerza Anti Unión, the Tláhuac Cartel, and cells of La Familia Michoacana. Adding to the city’s volatility are Colombian and Venezuelan organizations whose activities pose potential risks to 8.6 million residents.
Across the country, the municipalities most riddled with organized crime include Asunción Ixtaltepec, Chahuites, Ciudad Ixtepec, El Espinal, Guevea de Humboldt, Ixpantepec Nieves, Juchitán de Zaragoza, Magdalena Tlacotepec, and Reforma de Pineda, each housing nine criminal organizations. The state of Michoacán is home to 24 groups, with 19 operating in Sonora.
The study confirms that the Jalisco Nueva Generación and Sinaloa cartels dominate Mexican organized crime, collectively accounting for a potential security risk to 72.1% of Mexico’s population. The data paints a stark image of Mexico in 2023, in the throes of an escalating crime crisis fueled by organized crime’s relentless hold.
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta is at the Heart of Timeshare Fraud Run by the Jalisco Cartel PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Timeshare is never a good investment, even more so when it's a fraud on Americans by one of the world's largest and most dangerous cartels that call Puerto Vallarta home. In an alarming revelation that has ignited a multi-agency investigation spanning both sides of the border, the U.S. Department of the…
- Historic Church Emerges From Lake Amidst Severe Drought in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Amidst severe drought devastating various regions of Mexico, the Nezahualcóyotl Dam in Chiapas, the country's seventh largest, is currently at a mere 29% of its capacity. This dire situation, however, has unveiled an awe-inspiring archaeological spectacle - the church of Santiago. Submerged for the majority of the past 59 years, this…
- Mexican Pacific Under Surveillance for at Least Two Potential Cyclonic Developments PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN) is monitoring two low-pressure areas in the Mexican Pacific, each carrying a 20% probability of cyclonic development, according to a recent statement. Currently situated off the southern coast of Mexico, these zones of instability do not pose an immediate threat to the national coasts. The SMN,…
- Study reveals that there are 175 criminal organizations in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In an alarming revelation of an unprecedented crime crisis, a recent study by AC Consultores uncovers the deeply entrenched reach of organized crime throughout Mexico. The study, an amalgamation of data gathered over six months from federal and state prosecutors, as well as documents hacked from the Sedena by the Guacamaya…
- As the world reopens post-pandemic, Mexico experiences a decrease in foreign tourism PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism specialists anticipated a decline in the tourist boom in Mexico as global competition increases. Current data indicate that these projections are coming true as Mexico observes a decrease in the flow of foreign tourists, with Puerto Vallarta reporting a slowdown in air tourism.…
- How Many of Your Medications in Puerto Vallarta are Counterfeit and Contain Fentanyl? A Lot According To Investigation PUERTO VALLARTA - An in-depth investigation by The Times has uncovered a rampant counterfeit medication issue spanning across several popular tourist destinations in Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta. The investigation revealed that over 50% of the 55 pills bought in 29 different pharmacies from eight cities were fake, with dangerous substances such as methamphetamine and deadly…
- Heatwave Sparks Surge in Heat-Related Illnesses Across Jalisco, Majorly Affecting Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Amid the third heatwave impacting the country, a sharp uptick in heat-related illnesses have been reported across Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta, the latter accounting for a staggering 91% of the confirmed cases. As per the Ministry of Health's data, 95 cases have been recorded in the VIII Sanitary Region in Puerto…
- 485 People Are Registered as Missing in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Since 1962, a shocking total of 897 people have gone missing in Puerto Vallarta, a trend that has put the region in the grip of a growing crisis. According to the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons (RNPDNO), of the missing, 671 are men and 226 are women. Although 412…
- Man is Gunned Down in Puerto Vallarta in Broad Daylight and Robbed of $250,000 Pesos PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a broad daylight incident that has sent shockwaves through Puerto Vallarta, a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of $250,000 pesos. The brazen robbery occurred around noon on Tuesday, June 13th, in the Las Juntas delegation at the city entrance, stirring public concern over the city's security situation. The…
- Alleged Assailant Arrested in the Tragic Murder of Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, LGBTIQ Advocate PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A suspect, Miguel Ángel R., has been detained in connection with the murder of Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, a resident of Puerto Vallarta and member of the LGBTIQ community. Castro Guízar, whose body was discovered buried in a vacant lot on 18 de Marzo Street in the 12 de Octubre neighborhood…