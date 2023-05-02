Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta’s thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events.

Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted. This figure rose to between 85 and 88 percent from April 28 to 30. Additionally, around 7,832 people arrived in Puerto Vallarta from Thursday to Sunday, as indicated by data from the city’s Bus Station.

High-profile events, such as the Mexico Open at Vidanta golf tournament, drew numerous fans from around the globe. These events not only contributed to the local economy but also promoted Puerto Vallarta as an international destination. Local media coverage of these events helped showcase the city’s attractions.

Preciado Cázares expressed his delight in Puerto Vallarta’s growing international reputation and the continued success of events held in the city. He attributed this to the staunch support from the municipal president, Profe Michel, who works to attract and bolster these types of events.

Furthermore, the Shore Fishing Tournament attracted 400 participants from various parts of Mexico, as well as from California and Texas, highlighting its gradual growth in the sports arena.