How Many Crocodiles on Puerto Vallarta Beaches Are Too Many

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit have been witnessing an increasing number of crocodile sightings, sparking concerns among residents and tourists about the safety of their coastal regions. However, experts provide valuable insights into the actual state of the crocodile population in this area.

Biologist Jaime Torres, working at Estero El Salado in Puerto Vallarta, revealed that, as of January 2024, approximately 250 crocodile specimens have been counted in the region, encompassing both Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas.

