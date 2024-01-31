High Incidence of Corruption by Authorities in Puerto Vallarta Reported

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a concerning revelation, the National Urban Public Security Survey's latest report for the fourth quarter of 2023, conducted by INEGI, has highlighted a disquieting trend of corruption within the public security authorities in Puerto Vallarta. The data indicates that a staggering 46.2 percent of Puerto Vallarta's residents have reported experiencing acts of corruption at the hands of these authorities, surpassing the national average.
