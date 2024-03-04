Human Trafficking in Puerto Vallarta Worsens

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Recent reports highlight an alarming situation in the state of Jalisco, identified as a critical zone for child and adolescent trafficking, according to Diana Flores Rojas, General Director of the End of Slavery organization (AC). This non-profit organization, dedicated to combating human trafficking, has marked its tenth year with a focused initiative to address and mitigate this grave issue, particularly in regions including Puerto Vallarta, the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, and Chapala.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.