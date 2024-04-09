Hundreds Gather in Puerto Vallarta to Witness Partial Solar Eclipse

At noon this Monday, April 8, a crowd of eager spectators amassed in front of Los Arcos del Malecón in Puerto Vallarta, anticipating the rare spectacle of a solar eclipse. Among the gathering were both tourists and locals, all anticipating the unique experience of witnessing the celestial event.
CONTINUE READING THIS NEWS ARTICLE BY BECOMING A PVDN SUBSCRIBER!
>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<
Popular posts:
- Foreigners in Puerto Vallarta: Erosion of Local Culture, Population Displacement, Soaring Rents, and Affordable Housing Shortages Tourism is a cornerstone of capital accumulation in Mexico, boasting impressive figures that underscore its economic significance. Last year, the country welcomed over 42 million international tourists, nine million of whom arrived via cruise ships, generating a staggering revenue of $30.809 billion. Since the mid-20th century, the Mexican government has actively promoted tourism, particularly in…
- Gringo’s Complaint About Noise in Puerto Vallarta Threatens Closure of Popular Restaurant With 35 Years in the City Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the wake of a recent uproar in Mazatlán concerning the restriction of banda music due to complaints from hoteliers, a similar controversy has now emerged in Puerto Vallarta. This time, the debate revolves around mariachi music played at a local restaurant, sparking tensions between business owners and a complaining Gringo…
- Puerto Vallarta Prepares for Rare Full Solar Eclipse as Darkness Will Near 95.6% Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the celestial event of a full solar eclipse approaches, Puerto Vallarta is set to witness a remarkable spectacle, with darkness expected to reach 95.6% in Puerto Vallarta on Monday, April 8, 2024. This phenomenon, not witnessed in Mexico since July 1991, has captured the attention of thousands, heightening anticipation for…
- Optimal Viewing Conditions for Solar Eclipse in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Today, on Monday, April 8, a celestial event of great significance will grace the skies, captivating observers across Mexico. While Jalisco may not find itself within the path of totality, several coastal municipalities, including Puerto Vallarta, are poised to offer an exceptional vantage point for witnessing the solar eclipse. Among the…
- Inauguration of New Highway Section to Boost Regional Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - State and municipal authorities have hailed the inauguration of a new section of the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway, emphasizing its potential to invigorate regional tourism. The newly operational segment, commencing from March 27, marks a significant milestone in connecting two vital regions while enhancing travel safety and efficiency. The latest addition to…
- Eclipse Fest Puerto Vallarta: A Celestial and Culinary Extravaganza Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In anticipation of the upcoming partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th, Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for a celestial celebration like no other. Organized by the municipal government, the Eclipse Fest Puerto Vallarta promises a day filled with astronomical wonders, culinary delights, and cultural festivities along the scenic boardwalk. The…
- Puerto Vallarta Kite Festival 2024 Set to Ignite Creativity and Family Fun Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is gearing up to host the second edition of the Puerto Vallarta Papalote Festival 2024 on Saturday, April 20. The event promises a day filled with creativity, joy, and family bonding, starting at 2:00 pm on the esplanade of La Isla Shopping Center. The Puerto Vallarta Papalote Festival celebrates…
- One and a half million pesos robbed at gunpoint in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Amed individuals successfully executed a brazen robbery in Puerto Vallarta, absconding with a staggering sum of one and a half million pesos. The daring heist unfolded amidst the bustling thoroughfare of Francisco Villa Avenue, showcasing a troubling narrative of criminal audacity. The event transpired on the afternoon of Monday, April 1,…
- Alleged Kidnapping Incident Unfolds in Downtown Puerto Vallarta Hotel: Couple Escapes Captors Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a harrowing turn of events, a couple hailing from Tepic, Nayarit, found themselves entangled in an alleged kidnapping situation in downtown Puerto Vallarta. The ordeal culminated in a daring escape after a confrontation with their captors, shedding light on the alarming reality of criminal activities in the region. The incident,…
- Long Dry Season Expected in Puerto Vallarta, Meteorologist Warns Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López has issued a cautionary forecast for Puerto Vallarta, predicting a prolonged and intense dry season ahead. According to Cornejo López, mathematical models indicate that the region will experience minimal rainfall until July, marking a departure from typical weather patterns. "Temperatures are gradually rising, signaling the onset…