Hurricane Nora leaves damage in Puerto Vallarta

Floods in several neighborhoods, structural damage to buildings and bridges, and the disappearance of two people were the results of Hurricane Nora as it passes through Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Authorities of the Puerto Vallarta City Council and Civil Protection were warning about the imminent overflow of the Cuale River, which occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The strong current of water in the river caused the collapse of the iconic La Surtidora del Puente building, which now serves as a small hotel, that was on the banks of the river and on Insurgentes Avenue in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

At the time of the collapse, a family was sheltered inside the building so it was necessary to rescue some children and adults, however, until this morning two people remain missing; It is unknown whether they were swept away or trapped under the building’s rubble.

Civil Protection personnel from the Municipality and the State are already in the area evaluating the damage caused by Hurricane Nora and planning safe search efforts in the area since the current of the Cuale River is still high and strong.

From Insurgentes and Río Cuale, the vehicular bridge that connects the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk with the so-called Romantic Zone collapsed, and that in turn leads to the exit to Mismaloya.

The rest of the streets of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood have a large number of tree branches and mud from the overflowing river.

In the upper part of Puerto Vallarta, specifically in the Playa Grande neighborhood, the current of the Cuale River also collapsed the suspension pedestrian bridge that was used to cross from one residential sector to another.

During the night, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Quintero Alvarado, reported that in the sectors attached to the Pitillal River, mainly the Ex Haciendas del Pitillal and Garza Blanca colonies, about 200 people were also evacuated, some of them who went to the temporary shelter installed in the CECYTEJ and others preferred to stay with relatives.

This morning, the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has indicated that in the next few hours a report with a more specific damage report will be issued, since at the moment the officials are still conducting evaluations throughout the municipality.

At the moment, the Mexican Army has activated the PLAN-DN-III due to a natural disaster due to the magnitude of the flooding registered in Puerto Vallarta.

There is currently a total closure of downtown Puerto Vallarta. Below is the map of the closed section of Puerto Vallarta.

