Hurricane Nora relief concert at Act2PV

Act2PV is very excited to announce its Hurricane Nora Relief Concert on Friday, September 10 – 7:00 pm. This concert is free, and donations will be gratefully accepted, and there will also be a raffle and a bake sale.

The Mission statement of Act2PV has always been to help families with children in times of emergencies. Because of the huge damage that has occurred from Hurricane Nora, the Act2PV Emergency Relief Fund committee has chosen to help three families whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Nora. 100% of the money collected, as well as a portion of bar sales, will be given directly to these three families to help them rebuild their lives.

The families need help right now with some big-ticket items such as beds, refrigerators, clothing, school supplies, etc. For more information about how you can help, send a message to [email protected]

Last week, Hurricane Nora left an estimated $200 million pesos in damage along the coast of Jalisco and in Puerto Vallarta as it moved up the coast of Mexico. At least four people were killed and up to five are still missing.

Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico’s Pacific coast last Sunday while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.

Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN