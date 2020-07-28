In Puerto Vallarta, 57% of COVID-19 hospital beds occupied

As every week, Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, Arturo Dávalos Peña, participated in the security coordination table of the North Coast Region, where the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic was discussed.

The conversation at the meeting included the number of beds that are available at public and private hospitals in the city, as well as the occupation that was reported last July 25, according to data from the VIII Sanitary Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat.

The mayor released the data provided by the state agency where it highlights that in the municipalities that make up the health region, there are 184 beds for the care of patients with COVID, both in public and private hospitals, of which up to last Saturday there was an occupation of 105 beds, or 57% of available beds being used.

Dávalos Peña stressed the importance of continuing to adopt preventive measures among citizens, such as the use of the face mask, “it benefits us all, your health and the health of your family and of all people,” in addition to remembering that massive events will not be allowed in the municipality as happened last Sunday with the suspension of the traditional Paseo de Las Palmas, so as not to jeopardize the health and well-being of families from Vallarta.

The mayor also announced that according to data from the Civil Registry of Puerto Vallarta, so far this year the number of deaths in the municipality has increased due to various causes, since that during 2019 there were a total of 836 deaths, while from 1 January to 20 July 2020, 1,008 deaths have been registered, which is a 20% increase from last year. Of the deaths in 2020, 424 people were cremated, 517 were buried and 67 bodies were transferred to other municipalities.

From March to July 20 of this year, 196 graves have been built in the municipal pantheons, 78 in Ixtapa where 13 of these have been used, and 118 were built in the cemetery of El Progreso, of which 44 have been needed. The graves were used by people who did not have a property within these enclosures.