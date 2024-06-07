Increased Interest in Puerto Vallarta Among American Travelers: A 25% Surge in 2024

The Amerigo Vespucci Will Receive a Festive Welcome to Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – The esteemed Italian navy training ship, Amerigo Vespucci, named in honor of the Florentine navigator Américo Vespucio, is set to grace the shores of Puerto Vallarta next month. The ship, which is currently off the coast of Uruguay as of Friday, May 31, is on the second leg of a global…