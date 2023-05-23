Increased Volcanic Activity from Popocatépetl Throws Mexico Aviation Into Chaos

In recent days, there has been a significant increase in the volcanic activity of Popocatépetl, more popularly referred to as Don Goyo. The constant ash emissions from this active volcano have resulted in numerous flight delays and cancellations around airports in close proximity to the volcano’s crater. This Monday, the Hermanos Serdán aerodrome in Puebla once again halted operations due to the extensive ash fall on the runways.
Previously, such emissions led to the temporary shutdown of Puebla airport last Saturday, along with Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA, located in the State of Mexico). This escalated activity has instigated evacuation plans in nearby municipalities, suspended classes in some areas, and necessitated the deployment of over 6,500 Armed Forces personnel to ensure safety and security.
The AICM recently clarified the impact of volcanic emissions on airport operations. Ash emissions pose several risks, including blocking flight sensors, interfering with communication antennas, and damaging turbines, whether the aircraft are in flight or on the ground. It can also obstruct runways and pose risks to ground operational staff.
A traveler, Ana Martínez, experienced first-hand the complications of these ash emissions. Martínez flew from Mexico City to Hermosillo, Sonora, last Tuesday to celebrate her birthday with her family. Despite having been alerted to the volcanic activity by her mother, she didn’t anticipate the significant disruption it would cause to her return trip. She faced several flight delays and cancellations, and after notifying her workplace about her situation, she hopes to arrive back at AICM two days later than planned.
Story Continues Below…
Martínez’s experience isn’t unique; hundreds of flights have been disrupted due to Don Goyo’s escalated activity. The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) has logged 38 flight cancellations and 44 delays at the AICM since Saturday, impacting a total of 11,504 passengers. At AIFA, a lower figure of 1,988 passengers have been affected by nine cancellations and 14 delays.
Aeroméxico, the country’s major airline, predicts even more significant disruption, with 46 flights expected to be affected this Monday alone. Since last Saturday, the airline’s records show 427 instances of flights affected by Popocatépetl’s ash emissions (249 on Saturday and 132 on Sunday). A visible manifestation of this situation was seen at the AICM runways, where hundreds of passengers were kept waiting in their planes last Sunday due to a shortage of landing slots due to increased air traffic.
One such passenger, Abraham Mercado, had his vacation in San José, Costa Rica, extended by an unforeseen night due to a flight cancellation. Despite the inconvenience and additional hotel stay, he reflects on the broader implications of this situation for those who might not be prepared for such disruptions. He ultimately arrived back in Mexico City after further delays, concluding, “The situation was somewhat burdensome, but we are back home in Mexico now.”
Trending News on PVDN
- U.S. Embassy’s Alert as Mexico’s Popocatépetl Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The U.S. Embassy and its consulates across Mexico have issued a warning in response to rising activity from the Popocatépetl volcano. In an official communication, the Embassy reported that the volcano has been showing signs of increased activity since May 15, marked by numerous tremors and plumes of smoke and ash.…
- Popocatépetl Volcano Activity Halts Mexico City International Airport Operations Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In the early hours of Saturday, May 20, the Popocatépetl volcano demonstrated significant activity, including multiple exhalations and explosions that dispersed incandescent material and volcanic ash across nearby regions and even parts of Mexico City. Due to the accumulation of volcanic ash, the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) announced its closure…
- Popocatépetl volcano records more than 15 hours of high-frequency tremor Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mount Popocatépetl, the active volcano nestled among the states of Puebla, Morelos, and the State of Mexico, has been reported to be showing signs of heightened activity, marked by a second episode of high-frequency tremor. This increased activity is also marked by the intermittent ejection of glowing fragments from the volcano's…
- Mexican Government Increases Threat Level for Popocatépetl Volcano Eruption for the First Time Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico has reawakened this week, emitting massive ash clouds that prompted school cancellations in 11 villages and the temporary closure of Mexico City and Puebla Airports over the weekend. The National Coordination of Civil Protection reported today that the volcanic alert traffic light goes up from Yellow…
- Where are the Risk Areas in the Event of an Eruption from the Popocatépetl Volcano Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In recent days, an eruption from the Popocatépetl volcano spewed incandescent materials, resulting in ashfall across various regions of Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Puebla. In light of these events, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) has proactively implemented an operational plan, aimed at mitigating potential consequences of…
- Experience the Magic of Mariachi at Puerto Vallarta’s Annual Festival in June Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Mariachi Festival in Puerto Vallarta, known as "Al calor del mariachi," is a vibrant celebration of traditional Mexican mariachi music and culture. Taking place from June 27th to July 1st, 2023, in the Old Town area, this festival showcases performances, dance events, and cultural displays, all dedicated to honoring the…
- Motorcycle Bandit in Puerto Vallarta Flees with 100,000 Pesos from Pollo Feliz Employees Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - An individual on a motorcycle managed to abscond with approximately 100,000 pesos stolen from employees of a poultry sales company. The incident transpired on Thursday afternoon, involving two female employees from the Pollo Feliz company. A man approached them, demanding their day's sales proceeds that they had collected from multiple city…
- Sedena Prepares for Potential Evacuation in Puebla Due to Volcanic Threat Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In anticipation of an increased volcanic activity from the Popocatépetl volcano, authorities in Puebla have initiated Plan DN-III-E as a preventative measure. The Mexican Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) has implemented this strategy, positioning 500 members of the Mexican Army for potential deployment in case of an emergency. José Martín Luna…
- Volcanic Activity in Popocatépetl Disrupts Air Travel to Puerto Vallarta The volcanic activity of Popocatépetl has disrupted a minimum of 12 flights from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Puerto Vallarta, as revealed by the Pacific Airport Group (GAP). The airport in the capital experienced closures that affected flight schedules, beginning Sunday, May 21st, until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22nd. GAP detailed that…
- Yellow Alert: Popocatépetl Volcano’s Recent Outbursts and Warnings in Mexico The renowned Popocatépetl volcano has reignited, displaying significant activity within the past day. As reported by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), the volcano has exhibited 217 exhalations, 13 eruptions — with five minor and eight moderate in intensity — and tremors that lasted 455 minutes. Cenapred has noted mild ash fall in the…