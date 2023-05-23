Increased Volcanic Activity from Popocatépetl Throws Mexico Aviation Into Chaos

In recent days, there has been a significant increase in the volcanic activity of Popocatépetl, more popularly referred to as Don Goyo. The constant ash emissions from this active volcano have resulted in numerous flight delays and cancellations around airports in close proximity to the volcano’s crater. This Monday, the Hermanos Serdán aerodrome in Puebla once again halted operations due to the extensive ash fall on the runways.

Previously, such emissions led to the temporary shutdown of Puebla airport last Saturday, along with Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA, located in the State of Mexico). This escalated activity has instigated evacuation plans in nearby municipalities, suspended classes in some areas, and necessitated the deployment of over 6,500 Armed Forces personnel to ensure safety and security.

The AICM recently clarified the impact of volcanic emissions on airport operations. Ash emissions pose several risks, including blocking flight sensors, interfering with communication antennas, and damaging turbines, whether the aircraft are in flight or on the ground. It can also obstruct runways and pose risks to ground operational staff.

A traveler, Ana Martínez, experienced first-hand the complications of these ash emissions. Martínez flew from Mexico City to Hermosillo, Sonora, last Tuesday to celebrate her birthday with her family. Despite having been alerted to the volcanic activity by her mother, she didn’t anticipate the significant disruption it would cause to her return trip. She faced several flight delays and cancellations, and after notifying her workplace about her situation, she hopes to arrive back at AICM two days later than planned.

Martínez’s experience isn’t unique; hundreds of flights have been disrupted due to Don Goyo’s escalated activity. The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) has logged 38 flight cancellations and 44 delays at the AICM since Saturday, impacting a total of 11,504 passengers. At AIFA, a lower figure of 1,988 passengers have been affected by nine cancellations and 14 delays.

Aeroméxico, the country’s major airline, predicts even more significant disruption, with 46 flights expected to be affected this Monday alone. Since last Saturday, the airline’s records show 427 instances of flights affected by Popocatépetl’s ash emissions (249 on Saturday and 132 on Sunday). A visible manifestation of this situation was seen at the AICM runways, where hundreds of passengers were kept waiting in their planes last Sunday due to a shortage of landing slots due to increased air traffic.

One such passenger, Abraham Mercado, had his vacation in San José, Costa Rica, extended by an unforeseen night due to a flight cancellation. Despite the inconvenience and additional hotel stay, he reflects on the broader implications of this situation for those who might not be prepared for such disruptions. He ultimately arrived back in Mexico City after further delays, concluding, “The situation was somewhat burdensome, but we are back home in Mexico now.”