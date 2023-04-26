It’s Official! Puerto Vallarta Leads in Hotel Occupancy in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – During Holy Week and Easter, Jalisco saw a significant increase in tourism economic income, with a total of 4,618 million pesos generated during the period. The city of Puerto Vallarta emerged as the top tourist destination in Mexico, with 86 percent hotel occupancy, surpassing Cancun and Los Cabos. This represents an increase of 4 percent and 6 percent compared to 2022 and 2019, respectively.

The Secretary of Tourism for Jalisco, Vanessa Pérez Lamas, expressed her satisfaction with the results and attributed them to the sustained strategy of promoting tourism in the state and in Puerto Vallarta specifically. The increase in tourist influx was evident, with 2.8 million visitors registered during the holiday period, an 11 percent increase from last year.

In addition to Puerto Vallarta, other regions of Jalisco also experienced an influx of tourists. The Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara welcomed more than 717,000 visitors and generated 1,287 million pesos in economic benefits. Meanwhile, the Magical Towns, including Talpa de Allende, Tequila, and Mazamitla, had an influx of over 1.5 million people and generated an approximate economic benefit of 1,367 million pesos, with an average hotel occupancy rate of 72 percent.

Talpa de Allende stood out with a 100 percent hotel occupancy rate, attracting more than 1.2 million visitors for religious tourism on the Pilgrim’s Route. The Ministry of Tourism invested 4 million pesos to provide necessary care and guidance for pilgrims, including hydration and sanitary points.

The increase in tourism economic income in Jalisco during the Holy Week and Easter period is a testament to the success of the state’s tourism strategy and the cooperation between different actors in the sector and its value chain. The government plans to continue working towards maintaining the influx of tourists to Puerto Vallarta and other regions of Jalisco.