Jaguar Run Over on New Stretch of Vía Corta in Puerto Vallarta Sparks Outrage

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Federal authorities are investigating the death of a jaguar that was run over on the new stretch of the Vía Corta in Puerto Vallarta. The incident has caused outrage among environmental organizations, who claim that necessary measures were not taken to ensure the safety of the wildlife in the area.

The accident occurred at kilometer 195, near the town of Guayabitos, where the new section known as La Florida begins. Jaguars are a protected species in Mexico, and the incident has raised concerns about the lack of protections in place for endemic fauna.

Environmental groups have criticized the lack of wildlife crossings on the highway, which would have allowed free passage for wildlife in the area. They claim that the existing crossings do not have sufficient measures in place to protect animals from harm.

The animal was collected by biologists for an autopsy, and it is believed that the jaguar was hunting at the time of the incident. The specimen, which weighed 30 kilos and was approximately two years old, was a protected species under Mexican law.

In response to the incident, the organization Alianza Jaguar AC issued a statement expressing their regret and calling for action to be taken to prevent further harm to the jaguar population in the area. They accused the Carso group, which built and operates the highway, of failing to take the necessary measures to protect jaguar habitats.

The group claims that wildlife crossings were specifically built for jaguars but were not completed before the highway was opened to traffic. They argue that without proper fencing, the crossings are ineffective and do not serve their intended purpose.

Environmental collectives are calling on the Federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of the Environment to take action and prevent further harm to protected species in the area.

The incident highlights the need for greater protections for wildlife in the area and the importance of ensuring that necessary measures are in place before infrastructure projects are implemented. Without proper safeguards, projects like the Vía Corta can have devastating consequences for the natural habitats and wildlife in the area.