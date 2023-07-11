Jalisco Braces for Dengue Outbreak Amid Rainy Season, Launches ‘Jalisco against Dengue’ Strategy

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Dengue, a viral infection transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, is poised to be one of the greatest public health threats Jalisco faces this summer, particularly in the wake of the rainy season. The illness has been causing significant health problems for the region's residents for the past 14 years, hitting an all-time high in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) and Puerto Vallarta, densely populated and marginalized regions.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.