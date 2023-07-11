Mexico’s Government Run Airline Expected to Begin Flying in December with Puerto Vallarta Considered as a Destination

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico's President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has confirmed that the country's new airline operated by the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), 'Mexicana de Aviación', is set to begin operations on December 1.

The announcement follows a court ruling stipulating that proceeds from the airline's purchase will benefit all workers equally. The President expressed his satisfaction with the decision and said that the workers should be pleased, as it means a total payout of approximately a billion pesos.

