VACATION RENTALS

Jalisco Cartel helps celebrate Christmas by distributing toys to kids

December 26, 2022
, ,

With an uptick in violence from fighting between organized crime groups, people are looking for respite through the festivities over the Christmas holidays. However, these dates are also used by organized crime to ingratiate themselves with the communities and inhabitants of the areas where there is a strong presence of . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website