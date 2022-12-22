There will be no garbage collection services on December 25 and January 1 in Puerto Vallarta

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, through the Directorate of Municipal Public Services, informs that as in previous years, on December 25 and January 1, 2023, there will be no garbage collection service throughout the municipality.

Therefore, it calls on the general population and visitors to collaborate with these provisions and not take their waste out into the street on the mentioned dates, to prevent it from accumulating and giving a bad image to the destination.

Likewise, on December 24 and 31, the collection service will be carried out in an ordinary way on the morning and evening routes, and the service will only be suspended on the night routes of the city.

That is, in the areas of Ramblases, Bobadilla, Playa Grande, Agua Azul, 5 de Diciembre, Coapinole, El Pitillal, Infonavit, Aramara, Versalles, Vista Hermosa, El Mangal, San Esteban, Barrio Santa María and El Caloso, and all the colonies that comprise these routes, reiterating the call to citizens not to take out the garbage at this time.

On December 26 and January 2, the collection will resume normally at the established times, for which they ask the population and visitors to take these provisions into account, respecting the dates on which garbage will not be collected to avoid the accumulation of waste on public roads.

