Jalisco foresees 400% increase in COVID-19 cases for January

In Jalisco, the fourth peak of COVID-19 infections could arrive at the end of January 2022, according to estimates projected by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington.

According to estimates, on December 24 there was a rate of 184 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, including infections not identified through a virus detection test, however, in January, cases could reach up to 916 per 100,000 inhabitants daily.

In the case of deaths, the IHME reports that on December 24 it closed with at least five deaths associated with COVID-19, however, a new upturn in deaths could be registered by the week of February 14, in which it is estimated that could reach up to 20 daily deaths again .

According to the analysis of the University of Guadalajara academic, Víctor Manuel González, during the next wave, the infections could be at least four times higher than in the third wave. In addition, he recalled that although the new Omicron variant is less lethal, it is much more contagious than the previous ones, which also favors the increase in infections.

“Cases of serious disease occur more in those who do not have their complete vaccination schedule,” he recalled.

Even with the latent arrival of the Ómicron variant to Jalisco compared to the time of foreign visitors for the December festivities, in the State, there will be no new restrictions against COVID-19 because there were decreases in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first half of December, as reported by the governor in the last meeting held with the Board of Health.

He pointed out that the application of preventive measures such as the use of face masks, application of antibacterial gel, social distancing, and taking temperature in commercial and recreational activities should be reinforced, through the protocols for each business or economic activity.

