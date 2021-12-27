Another cruise ship arrives in Puerto Vallarta with COVID-19 infections

Once again, one more cruise with people infected with Covid 19 arrives in Puerto Vallarta.

This time, It is Carnival Panorama, of the Carnival Cruises line, which arrived Monday morning at Pier 1 of the Integral Port Administration at 8:30; However, the cruise line alerted the Port about the situation and the corresponding protocols were implemented.

There are at least 30 people from the crew who are infected and in total about 100 in quarantine, according to the health authorities in Puerto Vallarta.

The corresponding tests and protocols are being carried out onboard the cruise ship and if any of the passengers wanted to descend, they would first have to confirm that they are not infected with the results of an antigen test, highlighted Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the Eighth Health Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat based in Puerto Vallarta.

With this cruise, there are two cruises that arrived in Puerto Vallarta with personnel infected with Covid 19 in less than a week, so the biosafety protocols continue and are being redoubled by the authorities.

Jalisco is expecting a 400% increase in COVID-19 infections during the month of January due to holiday vacations in December and no travel restrictions.

