‘Soulfest in The Garden’ at Los Arroyos Verde

Soulfest In The Garden offers incredible entertainment and Soul Food in the idyllic setting of Los Arroyos Verde on the North Shore on Wednesday, January 19th at 4 pm. You’ll experience superb musicians and talented local artists as well as a wide variety of delicious cuisine for one day only in the beautiful setting of Bucerias.
Dwight Blake Entertainment in association with The MoSoul Concert is excited to feature for the very first time, Soulfest In The Garden. This outdoor music festival takes place in the gorgeous gardens of Los Arroyos Verde for a fabulous afternoon experience.
This new music event will offer a variety of local and international performers all sharing one stage and with one purpose, to bring back live entertainment to music lovers around the Bay.
Entertainers such as Tonny Kenneth (Prince Tribute Artist) & Roy Gomez Cruz (Freddie Mercury Tribute Performer) from The Palm Cabaret, along with Daniela Trevino (Act2PV), ‘The Moondancer’ as Michael Jackson, Deneita Asberry (Las Vegas R&B Tribute Performer) and internationally acclaimed Headliner, Dwight Blake plus many more!
Dwight Blake is a Singer, Songwriter & Producer from Florida by way of Jamaica, who calls Mexico his second home. He’s traveled all over the world performing on cruise ships, in theaters and showrooms at The Mirage, South Beach, California, Asia, Singapore and has shared the stage with headliners like Barry White, The Temptations, Denita Asberry, The Tenors and more. You’ll love Dwight’s smooth and mesmerizing tone as he takes you back to the hits of the yesteryears.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
Soulfest in the Garden features quality music throughout the afternoon as well as a wide variety of delicious soul food available to enjoy while listening to some of the best entertainment from Vallarta and beyond!
A wide range of culinary options will be available for purchase by Island Vibe Jamaican Restaurant, Goodvibes Catering, Hencho en Mexico Bakery and La Patagonia Cocina Argentina. Your scrumptious food options along with the top-notch entertainment in an amazing location all add up to an experience that you won’t want to miss!
This one-time-only event, Soulfest in the Garden, on Wednesday, January 19th at 4 pm, is something you’ll want to include in January plans. Purchase your tickets now by calling 329-298-6314, by visiting Los Arroyos Verde (Avenida Estaciones 1099, Bucerias), or by dropping by Artsi Galeria on Lazaro Caradenas, Bucerias or by booking through PayPal at [email protected] Be sure to specify whether you are purchasing general admission tickets at $400 PESOS or VIP tickets at $600 pesos ($415 or $620 pesos for PayPal bookings). Free parking will be available on-site, or easily take a taxi to and from the location.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta denies disembarkation of cruise ship due to active cases of covid-19 Given the confirmation of an active outbreak of covid-19 among the members of the crew of a cruise ship that arrived in Puerto Vallarta this Thursday, the health authority did not grant authorization for the disembarkation of passengers, this as part of the epidemiological surveillance protocol, in order to avoid risks to the health of…
- Sayulita beach is among the dirtiest in Mexico With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, many Mexicans take advantage of their vacations to experience the holidays between the sun, sand, and sea. From the Mexican Caribbean to the North Pacific, you can find a large number of paradisiacal beaches that make national and foreign travelers fall in love with the natural…
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Jalisco An earthquake 6.0 struck western Jalisco on Wednesday, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported this afternoon. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was registered at 5:22 p.m., west of Cihuatlán. Additionally, the SSM indicated that the earthquake in Jalisco had a latitude of 18.71 and a longitude of -107.16, but that, so far,…
- Puerto Vallarta expects 85% occupancy for Christmas and New Years Although the forecast plans for some days to reach 100% occupancy in Puerto Vallarta over the holiday season, an average occupancy of 85 percent is expected, according to data from the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Public Trust Vallarta (Fidetur). Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, director of the organization stressed that, at the end of the…
- Tequila byproduct spill fouls Jalisco reservoir, kills fish When Jesús Solís noticed the waters of the reservoir where he had spent his entire life beginning to darken and a rotten odor taking hold, he was overcome with fear. Within weeks those initial concerns were confirmed as tens of thousands of dead fish floated to the surface, apparent victims of a spill of tequila…