Jalisco government assures discrimination will not be tolerated after trans woman attacked

The Government of Jalisco condemns the physical aggression suffered by a trans woman on Tuesday, October 19, in the streets of downtown Guadalajara. These types of acts violate the Human Rights of trans women and of all people of sexual diversity and will in no way be tolerated by the state, read the statement from the government.
A transsexual woman was attacked with acid in the early morning hours of Wednesday while working in the Central Zone of Guadalajara.
The events took place at the intersection of Calzada Independencia Sur and Calle Madero, where the woman was working, when suddenly a man approached in a vehicle and, for no apparent reason, according to preliminary information, threw acid in her face and fled.
Relatives of the woman took her aboard an ambulance to a private hospital located at the intersection of Federalismo and Miguel Blanco, where, according to one of the victim’s relatives, they did not want to treat her because she did not bring identification with her.
According to what was reported by one of the paramedics who treated the woman aboard the ambulance, the acid burned 60% of her body: on her face, chest, abdomen, and legs.
These types of violence are not isolated events, they are responses to a structural context of exclusion and violence due to gender and prejudice against people with sexual orientations and non-normative gender identities, and they go against what Jalisco believes, the equal and respectful of the rights for all people.
The Special Prosecutor for Human Rights works under specialized protocols aimed at women, trans women, and people from the community of sexual diversity, to carry out the investigation and guarantee the victim access to Justice.
For its part, the Secretariat for Substantive Equality between Women and Men (SISEMH) as well as the Undersecretariat for Human Rights, through the Directorate of Sexual Diversity, seek to approach the person attacked to offer comprehensive specialized care services, accompaniment psychological and legal assistance throughout the process.
The private hospital where the victim requested help allegedly refused medical service to the trans woman, so the government is investigating the denial of health services, in the terms established by the State Law to Promote Equality, Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination (LEPIPED) and the Health Law of the State of Jalisco.
In addition to this, a complaint was filed with the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED), an institution empowered to sanction any act of discrimination.
From the Government of Jalisco, we reject, condemn, and will continue working to prevent these acts of gender violence against women and discrimination. Hand in hand with everyone, we will work to guarantee justice and generate social and institutional conditions where women and people in their diversity can fully exercise their human rights and thus build a Jalisco of equals that allows us to transform the hostile context that, unfortunately, is still alive.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- 85% of hotel employees in Puerto Vallarta are vaccinated To date, 85% of hotel employees in Puerto Vallarta have been vaccinated, in part to the industry’s commitment to the safety of guests, as announced by the president of the association of hotels and motels in this city, Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz. “It is estimated that we have 85 percent vaccinated, which is a very good…
- The perception of safety in Puerto Vallarta increases among the population According to the results of the publication of the National Public Security Survey (ENSU), prepared by the INEGI (National Institute of Statistics and Geography), the perception of citizens regarding insecurity in municipalities in the area was drastically reduced metropolitan area of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, meaning people in Jalisco feel safer today compared to the…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; October 19, 2021 Nightly breathalyzer tests have returned to Puerto Vallarta at random locations during the week, and every weekend at Francisco Villa Avenue and Los Tules Avenue, in Fluvial Vallarta.
- UK flights return to Puerto Vallarta airport after seven-month suspension TUI Airways will resume flights to the Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit region as of November 2021, after seven months of no air connectivity between Mexico and the United Kingdom due to the Covid-19 pandemic. United Kingdom authorities announced their decision on October 7 to remove several countries from their red list of travel restrictions, among them…
- Jalisco government assures discrimination will not be tolerated after trans woman attacked The Government of Jalisco condemns the physical aggression suffered by a trans woman on Tuesday, October 19, in the streets of downtown Guadalajara. These types of acts violate the Human Rights of trans women and of all people of sexual diversity and will in no way be tolerated by the state, read the statement from…