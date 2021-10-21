Jalisco government assures discrimination will not be tolerated after trans woman attacked

The Government of Jalisco condemns the physical aggression suffered by a trans woman on Tuesday, October 19, in the streets of downtown Guadalajara. These types of acts violate the Human Rights of trans women and of all people of sexual diversity and will in no way be tolerated by the state, read the statement from the government.

A transsexual woman was attacked with acid in the early morning hours of Wednesday while working in the Central Zone of Guadalajara.

The events took place at the intersection of Calzada Independencia Sur and Calle Madero, where the woman was working, when suddenly a man approached in a vehicle and, for no apparent reason, according to preliminary information, threw acid in her face and fled.

Relatives of the woman took her aboard an ambulance to a private hospital located at the intersection of Federalismo and Miguel Blanco, where, according to one of the victim’s relatives, they did not want to treat her because she did not bring identification with her.

According to what was reported by one of the paramedics who treated the woman aboard the ambulance, the acid burned 60% of her body: on her face, chest, abdomen, and legs.

These types of violence are not isolated events, they are responses to a structural context of exclusion and violence due to gender and prejudice against people with sexual orientations and non-normative gender identities, and they go against what Jalisco believes, the equal and respectful of the rights for all people.

The Special Prosecutor for Human Rights works under specialized protocols aimed at women, trans women, and people from the community of sexual diversity, to carry out the investigation and guarantee the victim access to Justice.

For its part, the Secretariat for Substantive Equality between Women and Men (SISEMH) as well as the Undersecretariat for Human Rights, through the Directorate of Sexual Diversity, seek to approach the person attacked to offer comprehensive specialized care services, accompaniment psychological and legal assistance throughout the process.

The private hospital where the victim requested help allegedly refused medical service to the trans woman, so the government is investigating the denial of health services, in the terms established by the State Law to Promote Equality, Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination (LEPIPED) and the Health Law of the State of Jalisco.

In addition to this, a complaint was filed with the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED), an institution empowered to sanction any act of discrimination.

From the Government of Jalisco, we reject, condemn, and will continue working to prevent these acts of gender violence against women and discrimination. Hand in hand with everyone, we will work to guarantee justice and generate social and institutional conditions where women and people in their diversity can fully exercise their human rights and thus build a Jalisco of equals that allows us to transform the hostile context that, unfortunately, is still alive.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN