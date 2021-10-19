UK flights return to Puerto Vallarta airport after seven-month suspension

TUI Airways will resume flights to the Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit region as of November 2021, after seven months of no air connectivity between Mexico and the United Kingdom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
United Kingdom authorities announced their decision on October 7 to remove several countries from their red list of travel restrictions, among them Mexico, which led British airlines to decide to fly again to the country’s leading beach destinations.
The first TUI flight from Manchester, England, arrives on Wednesday, November 3, with one flight per week. Likewise, as of November 25, a flight from London-Gatwick airport is scheduled to arrive every week.
However, it is important to note that Mexicans cannot yet travel to England, although travelers coming from Mexico can return, subject to specific requirements.
According to Marc Murphy, managing director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) of Riviera Nayarit:
“This is definitely excellent news, and it sets a crucial precedent to reinstate flights with Europe after they were suspended in March of this year due to the pandemic.
The English market is no stranger to the region, and the region is no stranger to that market. Flights are restarting, and we have to promote them; we have to make them successful,” he added.
Of note is the fact that, since 2014 and previous to the pandemic, TUI Airways operated two direct flights from London and Manchester, with 250 passengers each on average, with two weekly frequencies.
TUI Airways is the third largest airline based in the United Kingdom regarding the total number of passengers flown.
The Federal Ministry of Tourism informed that, according to the Official Airlines Guide, by the last quarter of 2021, both TUI Airways and British Airways have 365 flights scheduled to Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, and CDMX, for a total of 110,992 airplane seats.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter and exclusive content by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- The perception of safety in Puerto Vallarta increases among the population According to the results of the publication of the National Public Security Survey (ENSU), prepared by the INEGI (National Institute of Statistics and Geography), the perception of citizens regarding insecurity in municipalities in the area was drastically reduced metropolitan area of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, meaning people in Jalisco feel safer today compared to the…
- Mexico records the lowest daily death total from COVID-19 since July On Sunday afternoon, October 17, the Ministry of Health (SSa) released the Daily Technical Report of COVID-19 in Mexico, in which the new figures on the advance of the coronavirus disease in Mexico were announced. According to the federal agency, since the pandemic began, 3,757,056 accumulated cases of the new coronavirus have been reported, while…
- Sunwing will reactivate its routes to Puerto Vallarta with 288 flights from Canada Sunwing Airlines announced the reactivation of its routes from 10 Canadian cities to Puerto Vallarta for the winter season. This represents the return of more than 54,000 Canadian tourists to the Mexican beach, reported the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust. The routes will begin operating during the winter period, anticipating 288 flights from Edmonton, Ottawa,…
- Mexico’s Assistant Health Secretary and face of the COVID fight says mask wearers are “egotistical” MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government’s point man for the coronavirus pandemic has once again made waves by calling those who wear facemasks “egotistical people.” Social media users expressed outrage Friday at the comments by Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell, made in a speech earlier this week at a book fair. “The idea of…
- Breathalyzer operations resume in Puerto Vallarta The Subdirectorate of Municipal Roads of Puerto Vallarta, headed by Jorge Alberto Castillo Núñez, began to carry out the breathalyzer operations in Puerto Vallarta with the intention of reducing accidents and deaths at the hands of intoxicated drivers in the city. Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez ordered the operations to administer breathalyzer tests on Friday…