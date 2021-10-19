UK flights return to Puerto Vallarta airport after seven-month suspension

TUI Airways will resume flights to the Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit region as of November 2021, after seven months of no air connectivity between Mexico and the United Kingdom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

United Kingdom authorities announced their decision on October 7 to remove several countries from their red list of travel restrictions, among them Mexico, which led British airlines to decide to fly again to the country’s leading beach destinations.

The first TUI flight from Manchester, England, arrives on Wednesday, November 3, with one flight per week. Likewise, as of November 25, a flight from London-Gatwick airport is scheduled to arrive every week.

However, it is important to note that Mexicans cannot yet travel to England, although travelers coming from Mexico can return, subject to specific requirements.

According to Marc Murphy, managing director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) of Riviera Nayarit:

“This is definitely excellent news, and it sets a crucial precedent to reinstate flights with Europe after they were suspended in March of this year due to the pandemic.

The English market is no stranger to the region, and the region is no stranger to that market. Flights are restarting, and we have to promote them; we have to make them successful,” he added.

Of note is the fact that, since 2014 and previous to the pandemic, TUI Airways operated two direct flights from London and Manchester, with 250 passengers each on average, with two weekly frequencies.

TUI Airways is the third largest airline based in the United Kingdom regarding the total number of passengers flown.

The Federal Ministry of Tourism informed that, according to the Official Airlines Guide, by the last quarter of 2021, both TUI Airways and British Airways have 365 flights scheduled to Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, and CDMX, for a total of 110,992 airplane seats.

