Jalisco looks to remove remaining COVID-19 restrictions on bars, clubs, and events

Given the drop in positive cases and deaths from COVID-19, starting next week Jalisco could withdraw the restrictive capacity measures implemented by the authorities in spaces with a high concentration of people to prevent contagion.

This was announced this Tuesday by the Governor of Jalisco, explaining that the final decision so that spaces such as bars, clubs, concerts, among other spaces, can operate at their maximum capacity will be decided after the next meeting with the State Board of Health.

“I think we are now in a position to talk with the Health Board, to make some final adjustments, particularly to see if we can open activities that still have capacity restrictions, moving to 100 percent starting next week. We are going to talk about it so that stadiums, concerts, activities that have also been severely affected by the pandemic can now operate at full steam,” said the governor.

However, he said for now the use of the mask will be maintained, both in these spaces and in the rest of the shops and public transport, since removing it could be considered as a sign of relaxation in the face of responsibility to continue preventing infections since the pandemic is not over.

“In the face of the pandemic, I think we should maintain masks, but it is also true that little by little we all want to get rid of this, and we will have to see the next steps to take them carefully. I am going to talk with the Health Board, as we have done these two years, and it will be the doctors and specialists who will decide if there are conditions to take this step,” concluded the state governor.

