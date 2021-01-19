Jalisco reaches a new record of confirmed cases of COVID-19

For the third time in less than a week, Jalisco broke its own record of confirmed COVID-19 cases. This Monday it reported 1,847 new infections, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic last March, according to figures released by the Jalisco Health Secretariat.

Just on Saturday, it had registered its last maximum, with 1,807 new cases, thus surpassing the infections on Friday, when 1,799 were reported, the highest figure until then. In total, since the first contagion in the State, and to this day there are 169,783 confirmed cases.

As for the deaths associated with the coronavirus, 51 were reported today, reaching a cumulative total of 7,995 deaths.

Guadalajara is the municipality with the most deaths caused by the virus, with a total of 2,713 deaths, followed by Zapopan, with 983 deaths, and Tlaquepaque, with 566.

According to data from the SSJ’s Epidemiological Surveillance and Intelligence Directorate, to date there are 24 probable deaths from COVID-19; the latter represent 0.49 percent of the total confirmed deaths in the population group aged 60 years and over (4,849 as of today).

In addition, he said, 19 outbreaks with a probable coronavirus diagnosis have been identified, reported in nursing homes in six municipalities of the State, with a cumulative of 258 cases. They started in April 2020; being the last reported in January 2021.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat reported that last Saturday the largest number of tests performed in a single day was recorded: 4,870 among all authorized laboratories.

Last February, the month in which sampling began, an average of 95 PCR tests were carried out per day. At the end of January 17, 468,876 tests had been applied, including PCR, serological, and antigen tests.

Of the total number of tests carried out, 59 percent have been applied by laboratories of the SISVER Network, laboratories of the UdeG, with PCR, serological, and antigen tests; while 41 percent to authorized private laboratories. The average rate of positivity taking into account the Jalisco RADAR System is 46.41 percent.