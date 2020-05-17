Jalisco records deadliest day from COVID-19

That Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported the death of seven people from COVID-19 in Jalisco, the highest number of deaths in the State to this day. With these, they accumulate 76 deaths to the date; in addition, 29 new confirmed cases of the disease were reported to reach 796.

The state agency specified that until Friday, Jalisco had remained in 17th place in the country for confirmed cases of COVID-19, since the Federal Government only records the information of the cases reported by the Ministry of Health.

On the other hand, if they took into account the confirmations of Radar Jalisco, which includes the records of the University of Guadalajara and private hospitals, the entity would be in tenth position, with a significant increase in the expansion of the pandemic.

However, in terms of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the entity remains in position 30 at the national level.

“Additionally, the University of Guadalajara ( UdeG ) has reported 255 people positive for SAR-CoV-2 (eleven new cases today). In turn, private laboratories have identified 89 confirmed cases (22 new cases today).

Of the deaths, the first was a 69-year-old woman from Guadalajara with a history of hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and obesity that started with symptoms on May 8 and died this Friday.

The second was an 85-year-old man from Guadalajara with a history of hypertension. He entered the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara on May 10 and died on Friday.

The third was a 58-year-old man from Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos with no history of other illnesses who entered the 110 clinic on May 12, where he died on Friday.

The fourth death was from an 89-year-old woman from Guadalajara with a history of hypertension and smoking, while the fifth was from a 55-year-old man from Tlaquepaque with a history of obesity.

The sixth death was a 36-year-old man from El Salto with a history of hypertension who died this Saturday at the clinic 110; and the seventh was from a 51-year-old woman from Tlajomulco de Zúñiga with a history of obesity.

According to the agency, Guadalajara tops the list of confirmed cases with 227, followed by Puerto Vallarta, with 130 infections; and Zapopan, with 111 cases.

“The State Public Health Laboratory has ruled out 7,332 infections due to being negative for COVID-19 and currently has a record of 779 suspected cases.”

Along with the results of all the laboratories in Jalisco, 11,866 cases have been ruled out to date.