Jalisco relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions

There are new measures against COVID in Jalisco. Mainly, capacity restrictions on recreational activities were relaxed due to the fact that the incidence of the coronavirus is declining, according to the Health Board.

Proof of vaccination continues for entering entertainment venues or failing that, a negative test, at the entrance of bars, casinos, stadiums, shopping centers, salons, among others.

In restaurants, cafes, and food centers the capacity is 90%, but at each table, there can be up to 12 diners (it was eight).

In shopping centers and malls, self-service stores, department stores, and shops, occupancy is 80%. In the public events that take place in the common areas, up to 150 people can attend.

Anna Bárbara Casillas, General Strategic Coordinator for Social Development, pointed out that in sports clubs and gyms the maximum occupancy allowed is 85 percent.

Religious activities can also be carried out at 85%, ensuring that these events last as short as possible.

In other recreational activities such as museums, galleries, cultural centers, workshops, casinos, cinemas, theaters, forums, and water parks, the maximum capacity is also 85 percent.

Regarding event rooms, open spaces can receive up to 80% occupancy or up to 1,200 people; closed places can only receive 50% of their capacity or up to 600 people. Celebrations can only last five hours.

Bars and clubs

Bars and clubs can operate at 80% of their capacity with hours as marked by their license. Before the capacity was 75%.

Sports

Stadiums and bullrings can now hold visitors at 85% capacity.

Tourism

In hotels, motels, tourist boats, and cruise ships, occupancy can be 100%, but in common areas, it must be kept at 80%.

Religion

Holy Week religious events are authorized this year.

