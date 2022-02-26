Jalisco relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions

There are new measures against COVID in Jalisco. Mainly, capacity restrictions on recreational activities were relaxed due to the fact that the incidence of the coronavirus is declining, according to the Health Board.
Proof of vaccination continues for entering entertainment venues or failing that, a negative test, at the entrance of bars, casinos, stadiums, shopping centers, salons, among others.
In restaurants, cafes, and food centers the capacity is 90%, but at each table, there can be up to 12 diners (it was eight).
In shopping centers and malls, self-service stores, department stores, and shops, occupancy is 80%. In the public events that take place in the common areas, up to 150 people can attend.
Anna Bárbara Casillas, General Strategic Coordinator for Social Development, pointed out that in sports clubs and gyms the maximum occupancy allowed is 85 percent.
Religious activities can also be carried out at 85%, ensuring that these events last as short as possible.
In other recreational activities such as museums, galleries, cultural centers, workshops, casinos, cinemas, theaters, forums, and water parks, the maximum capacity is also 85 percent.
Regarding event rooms, open spaces can receive up to 80% occupancy or up to 1,200 people; closed places can only receive 50% of their capacity or up to 600 people. Celebrations can only last five hours.
Bars and clubs
Bars and clubs can operate at 80% of their capacity with hours as marked by their license. Before the capacity was 75%.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
Sports
Stadiums and bullrings can now hold visitors at 85% capacity.
Tourism
In hotels, motels, tourist boats, and cruise ships, occupancy can be 100%, but in common areas, it must be kept at 80%.
Religion
Holy Week religious events are authorized this year.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta is hostage to Jalisco cartel Recent US sanctions against an alleged Jalisco Cartel operator reveal that the powerful Mexican group is using Puerto Vallarta to launder drug proceeds through nightclubs, bars, and restaurants. The US Department of the Treasury accused Sergio Armando Orozco Rodríguez, alias “Chocho”, of having links with senior members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) through…
- Ukraine’s ambassador tells Mexico to take a clear position on Russian aggression Just this Thursday morning, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard reiterated his position in the face of Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine and said that Mexico rejected the use of force. “Mexico’s position has been to reject the use of force.” Likewise, the foreign minister ruled out, for the time being, that the Mexican relationship with the…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 24, 2022 On the afternoon of this Thursday, February 24, 2022, the health authorities shared the daily technical report on the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country. They confirmed the existence of 5,473,489 accumulated confirmed cases, as well as 317,303 unfortunate deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the figures, in the last…
- Strong forest fire season expected in Puerto Vallarta This year will be very difficult in terms of fires in Puerto Vallarta, according to the director of Municipal Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade. “Now it is expected to be very strong due to climate change and temperature issues. Now we do expect a quite, quite, quite strong and very busy season”,…
- The US sanctions another person for collaborating with the CJNG in Puerto Vallarta The United States increased pressure on the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) by imposing economic sanctions on Sergio Armando Orozco Rodríguez for “illicit activities” in Puerto Vallarta, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. Orozco, also known as “Chocho” and of Mexican nationality, “acts for or on behalf” of the CJNG “facilitating various illicit activities” in the…