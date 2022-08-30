Jalisco reports 15 new cases of monkeypox this week

In Jalisco, fifteen new cases of monkeypox were identified during the last week, ranging in age between 30 and 35 years old, mostly, which are concentrated in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG); this is a result of active epidemiological surveillance for the detection, study and timely care of suspected cases in all state units.

The Health Secretariat has ended its transparency and no longer reports the municipalities where new cases are detected and shows no mention of monkeypox on social networks, although the state has the most cases in the country.



As of this Monday, August 29, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) has received from the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference “Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez” (InDRE) a total of 84 positive cases of monkeypox in the state, the most cases in the country. So far all those affected are male, whose ages range between 21 and 60 years; being the average age of 35 years.



Of the total cases, 23 people (27%) continue to have an active status, and epidemiological surveillance and contact investigation actions are maintained in all of them. In parallel, 172 people are monitoring their health status due to possible exposure. To date, no deaths from this cause have been recorded



Places of residence of the total number of confirmed cases:



● 53 from the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG), many with recent travel history, although SSJ has also ended the disclosure of patients with recent travel history.

● 22 from other municipalities of Jalisco outside the AMG, mostly Puerto Vallarta, although this is no longer disclosed by the state in its weekly update.

● 9 from another country, also mostly foreigners in Puerto Vallarta, another statistic that the state has recently removed from its weekly report.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are serious enough that the civil association Solidaridad Ed Thomas, (SETAC), launched a community action protocol for monkeypox in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, which includes health promotion and prevention; primary, medical, and psychological care, and referral of possible cases.

PVDN has reached out for comment from SSJ about the removal of municipalities and the recent travel history of new cases in their weekly report, two statistics that were removed from the last three reports. SSJ has not provided a comment at this time.

In addition to emails and phone calls to SSJ, PVDN has been unsuccessful in reaching anyone through social media, and our comments on their networks asking about transparency are quickly deleted.

Monkeypox Facts

Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact with someone who has symptoms. The rash, body fluids (such as fluid, pus, or blood from skin lesions), and scabs are especially infectious. Clothing, bedding, towels, or objects such as eating utensils or dishes can also infect other people.

The current outbreak of monkeypox is primarily among men who have sex with men, although anyone can be infected. Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease because condoms will not stop the spread. It is believed that sexual contact, prolonged skin-to-skin contact, is the driver of the virus in the current outbreak.



Ulcers, lesions, or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, meaning the virus can be spread through saliva. People who interact closely with someone infected, such as healthcare workers, family members, and sexual partners, are therefore at higher risk of infection.



Warning signs and symptoms:

● Headache

● Fever over 38.5 C

● Swollen glands

● Macule-like skin lesions

● Muscle pain

●Low back pain

● General weakness



For further guidance, you can call the 24-hour Call Center at 33-3823-3220 or the Epidemiological and Sanitary Intelligence Unit (UIES) of the Jalisco Health Secretariat at 33-3030-5000 ext. 35059 and 35072.



In Puerto Vallarta, the Health Module continues to be open for attention to cases that require information, or for those who may have been exposed or present symptoms.

Address: Calle Rivera del Río #200, Zona Romántica

To consult general information, go to virueladelmono.jalisco.gob.mx ( http://virueladelmono.jalisco.gob.mx/ ).

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN