‘Ruta Vallarta 2022’ with over 350 all-terrain vehicles in Zapopan-Puerto Vallarta off-road tour

Organizers of the ‘Ruta Vallarta’ announced the 24th edition of the off-road tour in which just over 350 all-terrain vehicles, also known as Razers, will travel almost 500 kilometers from Zapopan to Puerto Vallarta, from September 7 to 11.

During the first logistical meeting with authorities from Puerto Vallarta and other instances, where the director of the event, Arturo J. Díaz, together with the president of the Moto Club TT, one of the organizers, Arturo Díaz S., gave details of this route, where the drivers cover a large part of the Sierra Madre.

They announced that this event, which brings together drivers from several states in the country and is considered one of the best in Latin America, seeks to contribute to each of the 10 municipalities that are visited, either by consuming in local establishments or where available, to the DIF of each community.

The director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, who said they will be ready with ambulances and first aid cars to be used if needed, was present at this first meeting on behalf of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

With regard to Public Security and Municipal Roads, the IMP Lieutenant Deputy Directors Juan de Dios Rojas Galeana and IMP Lieutenant Pedro David García Maldonado were present, who will be alert and aware of the route of the vehicles, when entering the area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

There were agreements guaranteeing rider’s safety, and there will be strict control of the Razers, which will not be able to circulate in the streets of the city, only under the surveillance of municipal roads on the day assigned for it.

There could be changes in the final route, due to the fact that this year the route was modified, which previously reached Vallarta through Jorullo.

Also present at the meeting was the director of DIF Puerto Vallarta, Roberto Ramos Vázquez, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, the National Guard, and SEDENA, as well as other state and municipal agencies.

