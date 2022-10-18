Jalisco reports a 170% increase in monkeypox cases compared to last week

Each week, Jalisco’s health system (SSJ) reports on the monkeypox virus transmission in the state of Jalisco. This week’s report was titled “Preventive measures reduce the risk of transmission of the monkeypox virus,” and announces 27 new cases of monkeypox in the state this week, a 170% increase from last week’s report when there were only 10 cases reported.

While SSJ stopped reporting on the spread of monkeypox by the municipality, by PVDN calculations, of the 27 new cases this week, at least 19 were in Puerto Vallarta, although SSJ refuses to confirm the cases in Puerto Vallarta and blocked this media organization from contacting them after PVDN insisted on more transparency from SSJ with the spread of monkeypox in Puerto Vallarta.

Given the presence of monkeypox cases in the state, being the highest in the country, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) recommends that people who live with a patient adopt preventive measures to avoid the transmission of the disease.

Precautions include frequent hand washing with soap and water, avoiding sharing food, drinks, or kitchen utensils; use of masks, wash clothes separately and with hot water, towels and sheets that have been in contact with the sick person; as well as clean and disinfect the spaces where they are located.

To date, and with more than 90% of all cases being detected in men who have sex with men, SSJ has failed to issue any recommendations or alerts to the LGBTQ+ community, resorting to generic preventative measures without alerting the population as to who is the most vulnerable.

Things to know

Monkeypox was first detected in Africa in 1970.

The spread of monkeypox requires close physical contact with another affected person, with their body fluids, pus or blood, or scabs from skin lesions.

Using some kitchen utensils, objects for personal use, toothbrushes, bedding can also be a channel of contagion, as can cigarettes, syringes, or drinks.

While anyone can be infected by monkeypox and it’s not considered a sexually transmitted disease, the LGBTQ+ community has been disproportionately affected by the current worldwide outbreak.

A suspected case of monkeypox is considered to be: Any person, of any age, who presents with a skin or mucosal rash, which progresses from the face to the rest of the body and one or more of the following signs or symptoms appear:

● Skin lesions (flat, blisters or macules)

● Fever higher than 38.5 C

● Swollen glands

● Low back pain

● General weakness (exhaustion)

● Headache and/or muscle pain

WHERE TO GO

⮚ To any medical unit in the state.

⮚ To metropolitan hospitals:

● Hospital General de Occidente, Av. Zoquipan 1050 in Zapopan.

● Fray Antonio Alcalde Civil Hospital, Hospital 278, Col. El Retiro in Guadalajara.

● Juan I. Menchaca Civil Hospital, Salvador de Quevedo and Zubieta 750, in Guadalajara.

⮚ To the Service Module in Puerto Vallarta

Rivera del Río 200, Romantic Zone, Col. El Remance.

⮚ Telephone service (from 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m.):

● Call Center 33 38 23 32 20

● UIES 33 30 30 5000 ext. 35059 and 35072

For more information consult the page virueladelmono.jalisco.gob.mx ( http://virueladelmono.jalisco.gob.mx/ )

