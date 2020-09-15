Jalisco reports stabilization of COVID-19 cases, urges public to remain vigilant

Almost two months ago, the COVID-19 Situation Room of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) projected that the peak of the pandemic would reach Jalisco on September 14. It estimated 88,432 cases. However, until yesterday they only added 60,509.

Jorge Hernández, a member of the Chamber, stressed that although there is a stabilization, with between four thousand and five thousand infections a week, as well as in deaths, prevention measures must continue.

“It does not mean that reaching the peak we immediately go down, but that the time that will remain constant (minimum three weeks) will be decisive so that our guard is not lowered. And so we reach a turning point and the curve, now, is going down ”, he explained.

There are two reasons why infections have not skyrocketed, he noted. The first is that as of August 15, a slowdown in the rate of new infections per week began and there has been some stability. “This brake could be the difference of almost 30 thousand cases less than those projected based on estimates,” he said.

The second reason is that the figure has been reached, but the difference lies in asymptomatic cases that are not counted because people do not take the test.

In Mexico, only symptomatic people are tested, and in the public health care system, only one out of every ten symptomatic people are tested, those with the most severe symptoms or those who have symptoms and are known to be exposed to the virus.

COVID-19 infections in Mexico are likely ten-times higher than the numbers being reported in the country, which explains Mexico’s high mortality rate from the coronavirus.