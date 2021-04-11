Jalisco sees slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations following Easter holiday

After ten weeks with a decrease in people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Jalisco, the trend stopped and in the last seven days, there was a slight rebound following the Easter holidays.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat reported that there are 324 patients treated in public hospitals due to virus affectations, which represents an occupation of 10.7%. Last week there were 304 patients and 10% occupancy in beds for general care.

It also reported that private hospitals in the State currently serve 14 COVID-19 patience. Mexico only reports cases from the public healthcare system.

Last Friday, the Federal Ministry of Health updated the epidemic risk traffic light in which Jalisco returned to yellow, medium risk of contagion, after being green for two weeks.

It possibly wasn’t a coincidence that the Federal Government lowered its risk level days before the beginning of the Semana Santa holidays, a holiday of major economic importance, and raised the alert again days after the holiday period ended.

Health authorities have warned of the possible rebound in cases after the vacation period due to the relaxation of preventive measures and increased mobility. It’s expected that the rebound from the holiday period could be seen for weeks to come.

In the federal platform for hospital occupancy, the Guadalajara Regional Military reports total occupancy, the Fray Antonio Alcalde Civil Hospital 56%, and the Ameca Regional Hospital 50% in general beds.

In the Intensive Care Units, which treat the most serious conditions, the General Hospital of Zone 21 of Tepatitlán registered 75% occupancy, in the rest of the hospitals the demand was less than half, institutions such as the Ángel Leaño Hospital reported 30%.

According to the confirmation report of new infections from the Radar Jalisco program, a slight increase has also been reported; accumulates two weeks with records between 400 and 450 cases; when in mid-March it dropped below 250 infections in the daily registry.